death-of-65-year-old-woman-not-related-to-astrazeneca-jab

The sudden death of a 65-year-old woman who passed away last month half an hour after she was vaccinated against Covid-19 is not related to the AstraZeneca jab she received, a medical examiner said on Thursday.

Speaking to kathimerini.gr, Nikos Karakoukis, who conducted the histological and forensic analysis,concluded that her death came from chronic coronary heart disease and not from thrombosis or other possible side effects of the AstraZeneca jab.

The woman collapsed in a park near the Health Center of Ilion in western Athens where she was inoculated on March 30.

The National Organization for Medicines (EOF) had issued a press release on April 1, stating that the death was likely not related to the vaccination.