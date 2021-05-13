NEWS

Death of 65-year-old woman not related to AstraZeneca jab

death-of-65-year-old-woman-not-related-to-astrazeneca-jab
[Reuters]

The sudden death of a 65-year-old woman who passed away last month half an hour after she was vaccinated against Covid-19 is not related to the AstraZeneca jab she received, a medical examiner said on Thursday.

Speaking to kathimerini.gr, Nikos Karakoukis, who conducted the histological and forensic analysis,concluded that her death came from chronic coronary heart disease and not from thrombosis or other possible side effects of the AstraZeneca jab.

The woman collapsed in a park near the Health Center of Ilion in western Athens where she was inoculated on March 30.

The National Organization for Medicines (EOF) had issued a press release on April 1, stating that the death was likely not related to the vaccination.

Vaccine Death
READ MORE
iranian-national-51-found-dead-at-vial-camp-on-chios
MIGRANT DEATH

Iranian national, 51, found dead at Vial camp on Chios

iranian-national-51-found-dead-at-vial-camp-on-chios
MIGRANT DEATH

Iranian national, 51, found dead at Vial camp on Chios

syriza-gov-t-knew-of-deaths-testimonies-indicate
2018 EAST ATTICA FIRES

SYRIZA gov’t knew of deaths, testimonies indicate

[File photo/Intime News]
NEWS

Somalian man found dead in Chios migrant camp

president-attends-memorial-service-for-victims-of-pandemic
NEWS

President attends memorial service for victims of pandemic

renowned-cypriot-politician-vassos-lyssarides-dies
NEWS

Renowned Cypriot politician Vassos Lyssarides dies