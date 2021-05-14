Southern Athens ‘flasher’ also accused of attempted rape

A 22-year-old university student who stands accused of sexual harassment by four women is now also facing charges of attempted rape, a felony that carries a significantly stricter sentence.

The latest charge against the young man pertains to a complaint filed by a woman, also 22, who said that she recognized the suspect from CCTV footage released from the scene of his latest alleged crime as the person who had sexually assaulted her at the entrance to her apartment building last August.

The young woman’s claims bear a striking resemblance to the footage made public from a security camera earlier this month, which is believed to show the 22-year-old suspect exposing himself as he follows a young woman who moments earlier hastily entered her apartment building in the southern Athens suburb of Nea Smyrni. Police reportedly identified the suspect from a fingerprint on the building’s glass door.

The woman in the footage reported the incident to the police and said that the suspect had followed her for several blocks to her home after she had gotten off the tram on the evening of May 5.

Her revelations prompted three more women to come forward with claims that they had been sexually harassed by him in different parts of the capital this year and last.

The 22-year-old suspect – who lives in the same neighborhood as his latest victim – was due to be tried by expedited procedure for being caught in the act on Friday, but his case did not make it on the docket and will be rescheduled.