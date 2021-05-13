man-assaulted-after-request-to-turn-music-down

A 60-year-old man told police on Wednesday he was attacked and injured with a knife after asking a group of young men to lower the volume on the music they were listening to.

The victim said the unknown perpetrators were sitting in a car in the suburb of Nea Smyrna at around 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning when he approached to ask them to turn down their music.

The young men jumped out of the vehicle, injured him with a knife on his thigh and stole his mobile phone.

After giving his statement to the police, the 60-year-old was transferred to a hospital.