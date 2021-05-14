NEWS

Greece ranks sixth from bottom in EU in vaccine uptake

greece-ranks-sixth-from-bottom-in-eu-in-vaccine-uptake

With under 4 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine administered, Greece ranks sixth behind Slovenia, Romania, Croatia, Latvia and Bulgaria in uptake, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

The ECDC’s Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker on Friday showed that uptake in Greece stands at 29.5% for one dose of the vaccine against a European Union average of 35.5% and at 15.7% for full inoculation, faring better than the EU average of 14.1%.

Bulgaria has the lowest uptake at 11.7% for one dose and 6.3% for the full dosage, while Slovakia is almost on a par with Greece at 29.9% and 13.9% respectively, and Hungary is at the top of the list with 55.5% and 32.6%.

Greece’s vaccination drive has been picking up pace in recent weeks and is being expanded to the country’s islands as tourism reopened on Friday.

SMS system ends, curfew made shorter as restrictions ease further

Government sets out post-pandemic agenda

Southern Athens 'flasher' also accused of attempted rape

Tougher sentencing on the cards for heinous crimes

Greece woos foreign tourists as it reopens

Greece unveils new tourism campaign