greece-ranks-sixth-from-bottom-in-eu-in-vaccine-uptake

With under 4 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine administered, Greece ranks sixth behind Slovenia, Romania, Croatia, Latvia and Bulgaria in uptake, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

The ECDC’s Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker on Friday showed that uptake in Greece stands at 29.5% for one dose of the vaccine against a European Union average of 35.5% and at 15.7% for full inoculation, faring better than the EU average of 14.1%.

Bulgaria has the lowest uptake at 11.7% for one dose and 6.3% for the full dosage, while Slovakia is almost on a par with Greece at 29.9% and 13.9% respectively, and Hungary is at the top of the list with 55.5% and 32.6%.

Greece’s vaccination drive has been picking up pace in recent weeks and is being expanded to the country’s islands as tourism reopened on Friday.