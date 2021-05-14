NEWS

European commissioner, PM upbeat about economic prospects

“Greece may be the country with the highest growth rate in the eurozone next year,” European antitrust commissioner Margrethe Vestager said during a meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens on Friday.

“Both the management of the pandemic and the current situation in the country are impressive. Really impressive,” she added.

“With great pleasure, I can say that I believe that the worst is over and now the economy is moving towards a very fast recovery. I am very optimistic over the prospects of the Greek economy,” said Mitsotakis. “Because we never stopped implementing reforms during the Covid-19 pandemic, we are now able to take advantage of the post-pandemic recovery.”

Mitsotakis thanked her for all the support provided with the pandemic relief measures, but also on how fast our program was approved. “It was very important to ensure that we could support the real economy during this unprecedented crisis,” he said.

During the talks, according to sources, they discussed about the Recovery Fund, the operation of the energy market, the Patras-Pyrgos highway, as well as Thriasio as an international supply chain center. They also focused on the European Commission’s response to pandemic relief measures. Vestager expressed her satisfaction with the Greek Recovery and Resilience Plan. [ANA-MPA]

