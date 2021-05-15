PM tells Montenegro’s Krivokapic Greece is committed to EU accession for Western Balkans

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed Greece’s unequivocal support to the European accession course of Western Balkan countries, at a meeting with Prime Minister of Montenegro Zdravko Krivokapic in Athens on Friday.

Moreover, the Greek premier noted that the meeting served as a good opportunity to examine progress in their bilateral memorandum for providing technical assistance to Montenegro on its way to EU integration.

Satisfaction was also expressed about bilateral cooperation at NATO level, noted government sources.

Both Greece and Montenegro depend on tourism, noted Mitsotakis, and as Greek tourism officially reopened on Friday, “it is important to facilitate the free movement of citizens within Europe with as few obstacles as is possible,” both at bilateral and at European level, he stressed.

Krivokapic expressed appreciation for the technical collaboration because Greece understands the Western Balkans and has been on the path to accession itself.

[ANA-MPA]