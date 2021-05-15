Man in deadly burglary saw the face of a suspect, report says

The husband of a woman who was killed in a violent burglary in the suburb of Glyka Nera on the outskirts of Athens on May 11 saw the face of one of the suspects and has described him to the police, state-run broadcaster ERT said on Saturday.

Authorities are focusing their investigation on professional robbers who have served prison sentences and have committed similarly brutal burglaries in the past. Police is also examining CCTV footage from the area.

The victim, a 20-year-old woman who was born in Greece but had a British passport, was sleeping with her husband and baby when three men broke into their home before dawn.

Although her 32-year-old husband quickly revealed to them where the money was hidden, the robbers shoved pieces of cloth in the woman’s mouth before pushing their hands against her nose and lips, which caused her to suffocate.

Her husband was also bound and gagged, but survived.