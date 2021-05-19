mps-to-debate-contentious-family-law-bill-on-wednesday

The bill on parent-child relations and other family law issues, including provisions for joint custody, will be debated in a Parliament plenary session on Wednesday before it is voted on.

The bill has undergone modifications and more are expected by Wednesday after Justice Minister Konstantinos Tsiaras faced pressure, even from within the ruling New Democracy party.

Several amendments announced by Tsiaras at Monday’s last meeting of the relevant parliamentary committees were not seen as satisfactory. As a result, Tsiaras and government spokesperson Aristotelia Peloni left open the possibility of changes in the next 24 hours.

“We are a democratic party. We can talk. We can also hear a different point of view,” Tsiaras said, but clarified he will not consent to calls for changes which would “deconstruct” the proposed bill.

The bill seeks to right many wrongs in the obsolete framework of Greek family law, particularly with regard to the right of fathers in the custody of children after separation.