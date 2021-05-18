Dendias meets Palestinian premier
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh amid a visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories on Tuesday.
In a tweet, Dendias said the two discussed “developments in the region.”
Dendias, the first official of an EU member-state to visit the region after the start of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, will also participate in urgent video talks between European Union foreign ministers on developments in the region.