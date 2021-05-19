Greece, Cyprus and Egypt defense ministers meet in Nicosia

The defense ministers of Greece, Cyprus and Egypt will meet in Nicosia on Wednesday.

The meeting between Nikos Panagiotopoulos, Charalambos Petrides and General Mohamed Zaki, who are expected to discuss ongoing developments in the eastern Mediterranean, is scheduled to start at 3.30 p.m.

The three will sign a joint declaration at 5 p.m. before holding a press conference at 5.15 p.m.

On Thursday, Panagiotopoulos and Zaki will hold separate meetings with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades.

Bilateral meetings between the three countries’ delegations have also been scheduled. [ANA-MPA]