NEWS

Greece, Cyprus and Egypt defense ministers meet in Nicosia

greece-cyprus-and-egypt-defense-ministers-meet-in-nicosia

The defense ministers of Greece, Cyprus and Egypt will meet in Nicosia on Wednesday.

The meeting between Nikos Panagiotopoulos, Charalambos Petrides and General Mohamed Zaki, who are expected to discuss ongoing developments in the eastern Mediterranean, is scheduled to start at 3.30 p.m.

The three will sign a joint declaration at 5 p.m. before holding a press conference at 5.15 p.m.

On Thursday, Panagiotopoulos and Zaki will hold separate meetings with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades.

Bilateral meetings between the three countries’ delegations have also been scheduled. [ANA-MPA]

Diplomacy Defense
READ MORE
greece-fortifies-alliances-with-regional-forces
NEWS

Greece fortifies alliances with regional forces

greece-signs-deal-to-provide-saudi-arabia-with-patriot-air-defense-system
NEWS

Greece signs deal to provide Saudi Arabia with Patriot air defense system

pyatt-flies-in-f-16-fighter-jet-on-sidelines-of-iniochos-exercise
NEWS

Pyatt flies in F-16 fighter jet on sidelines of Iniochos exercise

[Intime News/File photo]
NEWS

Athens, Riyadh to ink Patriot deal on Tuesday

[InTime News]
DIPLOMACY

Dendias’ Ankara trip moved to Thursday

lloyd-austin-briefed-on-turkey
NEWS

Lloyd Austin briefed on Turkey