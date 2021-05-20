molester-convicted-in-northern-port-city-of-thessaloniki

An appeals court in Thessaloniki sentenced a 66-year-old man to 32 years in prison and fined him 90,000 euros after convicting him of repeatedly molesting underage boys for a fee while videotaping his actions.

Law enforcement authorities had also found a huge volume of child pornography material in his possession. According to reports, the 66-year-old, a former financial director and a tennis teacher, appeared unrepentant in court and defended his actions.

The case was revealed in 2018 in Thessaloniki, following a complaint. The case file included 13 cases in which boys aged 10 to 15 had been molested, most of them Roma.