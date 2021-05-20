NEWS

Molester convicted in northern port city of Thessaloniki

molester-convicted-in-northern-port-city-of-thessaloniki
[InTime News]

An appeals court in Thessaloniki sentenced a 66-year-old man to 32 years in prison and fined him 90,000 euros after convicting him of repeatedly molesting underage boys for a fee while videotaping his actions.

Law enforcement authorities had also found a huge volume of child pornography material in his possession. According to reports, the 66-year-old, a former financial director and a tennis teacher, appeared unrepentant in court and defended his actions.

The case was revealed in 2018 in Thessaloniki, following a complaint. The case file included 13 cases in which boys aged 10 to 15 had been molested, most of them Roma.

Crime
READ MORE
[INTIME NEWS]
NEWS

Greece’s organized crime under scrutiny

[Reuters]
NEWS

Greek ‘mafia’ comes under scrutiny

suspect-in-20-year-old-s-murder-being-questioned
NEWS

Suspect in 20-year-old’s murder being questioned

bill-sees-three-more-years-of-sentence-served-in-prison-for-serious-crimes
NEWS

Bill sees three more years of sentence served in prison for serious crimes

[Intime News]
NEWS

Thessaloniki’s Goethe Institute targeted in gas canister attack

police-nabs-extortionists-of-omonia
CRIME

Police nabs extortionists of Omonia