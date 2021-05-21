NEWS

Wildfire west of Athens still burns, but winds settle down

Firefighters were trying all night to contain a fire in the regional units of Corinth and Western Attica.

According to the fire service, there are many, dispersed fronts, but the situation appears better Friday morning, as winds moderated and firefighting planes and helicopters jined the 278 firefighters on the ground at dawn.

The fire started Wednesday night, when an individual tried to burn dried brunches and undergrowth in an olive grove, authorities say.

A fire fighting airplane drops water in a forest near Alepochori, Thursday. [AP]
