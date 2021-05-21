NEWS

Rate of drop in new virus infections slowing, especially in Attica, expert says

rate-of-drop-in-new-virus-infections-slowing-especially-in-attica-expert-says
[Intime news]

The rate of reduction of new Covid-10 cases has stalled since orthodox Easter, a member of the expert committee advising the government said on Friday, noting that this is particulatly evident in Attica, where there are 9,500 active infections.

Children’s infectious diseases specialist Vana Papaevangelou said at a regular coronavirus briefing that there were high viral loads in the prefectures of Etoloakarnania, Achaia and Magnissia as well as in the city of Larissa, particularly among people aged 20-40.

She also reiterated her plea for the public to get vaccinated, especially those over 50 years old.

Doctor Gkikas Magiorkinis, also a committee member, said at the briefing that the National Health System is still under pressure but is showing signs it is improving. The number of patients in ICUs has dropped by nearly 11 percent, while new Covid-19 admissions in hospitals is also falling, he underlined.

Coronavirus
