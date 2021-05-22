Two blood clotting incidents linked to vaccine, EOF says

At least two of three blood clotting incidents in Greece are linked to the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccination, according to a preliminary report by the National Organization for Medicines (EOF) issued late Friday.

A 35-year-old man from Ierapetra on Crete was hospitalized after suffering two blood clots only a few days after receiving the jab. His life is now reportedly out of danger.

A 44-year-old woman was in serious condition at the island’s General University Hospital of Iraklio with a rare but severe type of blood clot (vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia, or VITT).

Meanwhile, authorities were still investigating the case of a 47-year-old woman at the same clinic. The woman became paralyzed after receiving the vaccine.