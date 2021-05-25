ankara-to-continue-drill-activities-in-cyprus-eez

In what could spark further summer tensions, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Monday that Turkey will continue drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean, within Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

He also referred to the Greek island of Kastellorizo, rejecting Greece’s positions regarding its EEZ.

“We have conducted about eight drilling activities in the Mediterranean over three years,” he said, noting that three of these activities took place in Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus.

“What we have said from the beginning is that we have our own rights and interests in accordance with international maritime law in these areas, so there is no chance of us backing off,” Donmez added.

Analysts do not expect Turkish mobility in areas near the Greek islands at this moment, but they do not rule out the possibility if the meetings of officials of the two countries and contacts with the European Union break down.