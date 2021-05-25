NEWS

US envoy presents frigate proposal to Defense Minister

us-envoy-presents-frigate-proposal-to-defense-minister
[Photo from US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt's Twitter account]

US ambassador presents frigate proposal to Nat’l Defense ministerUnited States Ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey Pyatt, presented Greek National Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos with the American proposal for the procurement of frigates for the Hellenic Navy, he said in a tweet on Tuesday.

In his tweet, Pyatt called the proposal “a government-to-government agreement with long-term impact: domestic production, boosting the Greek shipbuilding industry, creating new jobs & the region’s most advanced Naval capability.”

[ANA-MPA]

Defense US
