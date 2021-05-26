NEWS

Athens confirms Dendias-Cavusoglu meeting on May 31

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will meet with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Athens on May 31, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ministry said talks will focus on bilateral ties, as well as regional and international developments.

Cavusoglu also confirmed the meeting earlier Wednesday. “An invitation has arrived, I will go to Greece on Monday,” Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by Turkish state broadcaster TRT Haber. 

