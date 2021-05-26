pm-to-meet-turkish-fm-on-may-31-visit

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will receive Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at the Maximos Manison in Athens at 10.30 a.m. on Monday, Greek authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

On the same day at noon, Cavusoglu will have a meeting with Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. According to an announcement by the Foreign Ministry, the talks between the two ministers will focus on bilateral relations, as well as regional and international developments.

According to diplomatic sources cited by the Athenian-Macedonian News Agency, Dendias is expected to host an informal dinner with his Turkish counterpart on Sunday, May 30.

Cavusloglu is also scheduled to pay a private visit to Komotini in northeastern Greece earlier on Sunday.