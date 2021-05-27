NEWS

Experts advise mRNA shot for expectant mothers

experts-advise-mrna-shot-for-expectant-mothers

The Hellenic Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology (HSOG) issued new guidelines on Wednesday saying that while all the available Covid-19 vaccines are considered safe, pregnant women should, if they have the option, choose one of the two mRNA vaccines available in Greece – the Moderna and the Pfizer – rather than viral vector shots.

HSOG also strongly recommended that all pregnant women are vaccinated against Covid-19 to reduce the risk of hospitalization in the event of infection or premature birth, even though 73% of pregnant women who have tested positive for the virus have been asymptomatic. The vaccines are safe at all stages of pregnancy, HSOG added.

Women who are planning a pregnancy, receiving fertility treatment or breastfeeding should also be inoculated and are advised to use any vaccine available to them, the expert body said.

Health Vaccine
READ MORE
[EPA]
NEWS

Plan in the works to get vaccines to the housebound

[Wilfredo Lee/AP]
NEWS

Two blood clotting incidents linked to vaccine, EOF says

debate-on-mandatory-shots-for-health-workers-deferred
NEWS

Debate on mandatory shots for health workers deferred

A person receives a dose of China's Sinopharm coronavirus disease vaccine at a sport center, in Stip, North Macedonia, on May 6. [Reuters]
NEWS

Current Covid vaccines appear protective against variants, WHO Europe says

eu-to-present-to-wto-plan-to-boost-vaccine-production
NEWS

EU to present to WTO plan to boost vaccine production

study-shows-astrazeneca-vaccine-works-well-as-third-booster
NEWS

Study shows AstraZeneca vaccine works well as third booster