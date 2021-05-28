driving-license-applications-go-online

Driving licenses can be replaced, due to wear, loss or theft, online as of Thursday. What’s more, the process of submitting the required documents for the replacement of a driving license has been digitized for all regions.

Those interested can enter the Transport Ministry platform using their Taxisnet codes and register an application and submit the required documents, including the photo, their signature and the fee.

​​​​​​Upon completion of the required procedures, applicants can receive the new license in person or through an authorized person or request for it to be delivered by courier in regions where this service is supported.