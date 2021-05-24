NEWS

Bill on driving lessons put to public consultation

A draft bill introducing changes to driving diploma examinations, making the procedure more transparent and less vulnerable to cheating, has been put to public consultation before being tabled in Parliament. 

Practical exams will be videotaped and a sample will be examined to ensure the procedure is correctly followed.

Now, prospective drivers can be examined on theory before they turn 18 and can take both theory and practical lessons as soon as they turn 17.

Also, during the practical test, the trainer will be seated in the back and the examiner in the front, and not the other way round, as is the case now.

