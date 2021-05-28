NEWS

At least eight people injured in liquor distillery blast

At least eight people sustained injuries and were experiencing breathing difficulties from an explosion at a liquor distillation plant near Larissa in central Greece on Friday.

According to preliminary reports, none of the injured plant workers were in critical conditions, though at least six suffered from smoke inhalation.

The blast occurred at around 9 a.m. at the unnamed distillery, which is on the main highway to Tyrnavos.

A team of firefighters is at the scene extinguishing the fire and investigating the cause of the explosion.

