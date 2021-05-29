NEWS

Greece welcomes ratification of maritime deal with Italy

greece-welcomes-ratification-of-maritime-deal-with-italy

Greece welcomed on Saturday the ratification by the Italian Senate of an agreement to delineate the maritime zones of the two countries.

The landmark deal was signed in Athens in June 2020 and was approved in the Italian senate by 223 votes and two abstentions. As Greece has already ratified it, the agreement will go into effect shortly, the Greek Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

The agreement “exhibits anew the commitment of both Greece and almost all of its neighbors to international law, and in particular to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which reflects customary law, and which all countries are obliged to respect and implement,” it said.

Diplomacy
READ MORE
[ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Risks, opportunities in Turkish FM’s visit

three-days-of-greek-turkish-diplomatic-meetings-begin
NEWS

Three days of Greek-Turkish diplomatic meetings begin

[Intime News]
NEWS

Greek, Turkish officials meet to map Evros borderline

European Council President Charles Michel pats Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ dog on the steps of Maximos Mansion, in Athens, on Friday. [InTime News]
NEWS

Greek PM calls on Ankara to dial down tension

[Vadim Ghirda/AP]
NEWS

Slovakia withdraws from Turkish military drill over occupied north Cyprus

[Reuters]
NEWS

PM to meet Turkish FM on May 31 visit