greece-welcomes-ratification-of-maritime-deal-with-italy

Greece welcomed on Saturday the ratification by the Italian Senate of an agreement to delineate the maritime zones of the two countries.

The landmark deal was signed in Athens in June 2020 and was approved in the Italian senate by 223 votes and two abstentions. As Greece has already ratified it, the agreement will go into effect shortly, the Greek Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

The agreement “exhibits anew the commitment of both Greece and almost all of its neighbors to international law, and in particular to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which reflects customary law, and which all countries are obliged to respect and implement,” it said.