Minister: Outbreaks on islands may be ‘disastrous’

Deputy Minister of Civil Protection and Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias issued a stern warning at the weekend that it would be a disaster if there was a pandemic spike on the islands during the summer.

“Nothing is over and it will be disastrous to have local outbreaks, let alone on the islands, let alone in tourist destinations,” he said during a visit to the Ionian island of Corfu, stressing that the public must wear masks, observe physical distancing and avoid unnecessary gatherings.

“This is a recommendation, a request to everyone. We must all set a good example. I am appealing to everyone to please observe measures,” he added while calling on people to get vaccinated.

“The important thing is to return to normalcy step by step. To do this two things are needed, to build a wall of immunity through vaccinations,” he said.