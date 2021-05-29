NEWS

Minister: Outbreaks on islands may be ‘disastrous’

minister-outbreaks-on-islands-may-be-amp-8216-disastrous-amp-8217
[Katapodis Stamatis/ANA-MPA]

Deputy Minister of Civil Protection and Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias issued a stern warning at the weekend that it would be a disaster if there was a pandemic spike on the islands during the summer.

“Nothing is over and it will be disastrous to have local outbreaks, let alone on the islands, let alone in tourist destinations,” he said during a visit to the Ionian island of Corfu, stressing that the public must wear masks, observe physical distancing and avoid unnecessary gatherings.

“This is a recommendation, a request to everyone. We must all set a good example. I am appealing to everyone to please observe measures,” he added while calling on people to get vaccinated.

“The important thing is to return to normalcy step by step. To do this two things are needed, to build a wall of immunity through vaccinations,” he said. 

Coronavirus Tourism
READ MORE
plan-sees-deployment-of-rapid-tests-to-fortify-islands
NEWS

Plan sees deployment of rapid tests to fortify islands

[InTime News]
NEWS

PM urges rapid tests for returning tourists

authorities-lift-kalymnos-lockdown
NEWS

Authorities lift Kalymnos lockdown

eu-looking-to-summer-with-optimism-as-vaccinations-pick-up-speed
NEWS

EU looking to summer with optimism as vaccinations pick up speed

A man waves his hat as passengers arriving from Germany and Switzerland exit the terminal of Iraklio airport, May 15. [Reuters]
NEWS

EU grapples over Covid-19 passes for summer travel

Passengers from Hanover arrive at Nikos Kazantzakis International Airport in Iraklio, on the island of Crete, Friday. Tourism services and museums reopened Friday, while a nightly curfew shortened by another 90 minutes, as authorities relaxed restrictions for the tourism season. Market experts predict the presence of travelers will become apparent in a big way by the end of next month and early July. Speaking to Kathimerini, the chief financial officer of German travel group TUI AG, Sebastian Ebel, said that bookings go all the way to October, and did not rule out the trend persisting into the first half of November. [AP]
NEWS

Banking on an extended tourist season