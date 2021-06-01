Economic collaborations approved between Greek, Turkish FMs

A catalogue of economic collaboration programs was approved at the Monday meeting of Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, diplomatic sources said on the day.

This catalogue comprises a total of 25 thematic areas of interest, 15 proposed by the Greek side, and 8 proposed by the Turkish side, it was added.

Seven of these relate to business cooperation, another 7 to transport and telecommunications, 2 are related to technology, 1 concerns energy, another one is tourism-related, 3 are shipping industry-related, and one each in the sectors of education, social insurance, health services and the environment.

These programs had been processed for the first time at a meeting of Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister for Economic Diplomacy & Openness Konstantinos Fragogiannis and Turkish Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister Sedat Onal in the city of Kavala, northern Greece, on May 29, sources added.

Diplomatic sources said that the two foreign ministers agreed to hold a meeting to discuss in detail a road map for each thematic section.