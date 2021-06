A fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon on the island of Aegina, near Athens. According to information shared by the Fire Department, the fire broke out in a wooded area on the western side of the island.

There are currently 12 firefighters and six vehicles operating in the air, along with air support.

Firefighters from Athens have also been mobilized, including 13 firefighters and 3 vehicles, and are expected to be ferried across to the island.