convicted-robber-hospitalized-again-due-to-serious-illness

File photo of Nikos Paleokostas (R) who is seen being accompanied by police officers back to a police van that will transfer him to the Evelpidon Court complex, on September 22, 2006. [Pantelis Saitas/ANA-MPA]

A convicted bank robber had to be transferred to a hospital in the city of Patras, northern Peloponnese, for the eighth time in recent months on Tuesday, due to serious health problems.

According to press reports, Nikos Paleokostas is suffering from acute kidney injury and irreversible damage to the macula — the part of the retina at the back of the eye which is responsible for our central vision, most of our colour vision and the fine detail of what we see.

The 61-year-old was transferred under heavy police security to the Agios Andreas Hospital in Patras, but he may be moved to the city’s University hospital which has a dedicated ward for prisoners.

Paleokostas is serving a sentence of 197 years and 376 months in Agios Stefanos prison for a slew of crimes, including 16 bank robberies. He was arrested in a police blockade in Mount Parnassus in 2006, after 16 years on the run.