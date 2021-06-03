NEWS

Teaching staff member in university suspended over sexual harassment allegations

[ANA-MPA]

A laboratory teaching staff member at the Department of Communication and Media of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (EKPA) was suspended following allegations of sexual harassment by female students.

Kathimerini understands that the decision was taken after EKPA’s Senate accepted the conclusion of an investigation confirming the allegations of inappropriate behavior and sexual harassment filed by students in January 2020. Details of the allegations and the findings have not been made public. 

The Senate referred the professor, who is a staff member of the Communication Department’s Laboratory, to the institution’s disciplinary body which suspended him.

