FM expresses displeasure at lack of invitation to Libya summit

[InTime News]

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias expressed his displeasure on Thursday at the German choice to not invite Greece to the second Berlin Conference on Libya.

Speaking at the Second International Conference of Cultural Heritage, Dendias stressed that the priority of the summit must be the immediate departure of all foreign troops and mercenaries from Libya.

“Greece has a direct route of communication with Libya. Despite this we are extremely disappointed that Germany, obsessively sticking to its strategy, did not invite us yet again to the Libya summit,” read a statement released by Dendias on Twitter.

[Ministry of Foreign Affairs]
