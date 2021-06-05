NEWS

Divorce goes digital in July

divorce-goes-digital-in-july

Couples ending their marriage will be able to get their divorce papers online from the gov.gr portal and through an authorized attorney as of July under the new family law, with the divorce expected to come through in just 10 days.

According to the procedure, interested parties must submit all the relevant data in consultation with their attorney – marriage certificate and other documents – and the procedure will then be completed by their attorney and a notary.

Both parties will be updated on the progress of the process via e-mail. A notarial deed of dissolution will be drawn up within 10 days and the registry office informed.

Justice Society
READ MORE
bill-eyes-stricter-terms-for-terrorism-convicts
NEWS

Bill eyes stricter terms for terrorism convicts

retroactive-pensions-ruling-puts-ball-in-government-amp-8217-s-court
NEWS

Retroactive pensions ruling puts ball in government’s court

reform-on-the-way-for-joint-custody-of-children
NEWS

Reform on the way for joint custody of children

policemen-lawyers-to-be-tried-for-bribery
NEWS

Policemen, lawyers to be tried for bribery

[InTime News]
NEWS

Minister discusses creation of organized crime task force

ex-defense-minister-released-after-testifying-over-house-in-syros
NEWS

Ex-defense minister released after testifying over house in Syros