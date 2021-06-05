divorce-goes-digital-in-july

Couples ending their marriage will be able to get their divorce papers online from the gov.gr portal and through an authorized attorney as of July under the new family law, with the divorce expected to come through in just 10 days.

According to the procedure, interested parties must submit all the relevant data in consultation with their attorney – marriage certificate and other documents – and the procedure will then be completed by their attorney and a notary.

Both parties will be updated on the progress of the process via e-mail. A notarial deed of dissolution will be drawn up within 10 days and the registry office informed.