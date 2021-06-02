Policemen, lawyers to be tried for bribery

Nineteen people, including active and retired police officers, and lawyers, are set to stand trial for bribery, accused of paying police officers serving in central Athens precincts not to carry out inspections at illegal brothels and gambling dens.

The alleged recipients of these bribes will be tried separately. The decision to proceed with the first 19 suspects stems from the fact that the statute of limitations on the crime they are charged with, bribery, a misdemeanor, expires at the end of this year. Their trial is set to start in September. Taking a bribe, in contrast, is a felony with a longer expiry date.

The bribery racket was described in a National Intelligence Agency (EYP) report on corruption in the Greek police force. Four of the people investigated by EYP have been murdered since 2018, including journalist Giorgos Karaivaz, who was gunned down outside his southern Athens home on April 9.