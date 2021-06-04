NEWS

Erdogan brings up legacy of conquest during mosque opening

erdogan-brings-up-legacy-of-conquest-during-mosque-opening

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke of the Turkish legacy of conquest and the conversion of the Hagia Sophia during a mosque opening in the city of Zonguldak on Friday.

“We maintained these lands and made them our homeland with our blood, our flag, and the sound of prayer from the mosques. This is why the re-opening of the Hagia Sophia as a mosque is important, as it is a legacy of conquest,” stated the Turkish president.

Erdogan also promised the construction of mosques all over Turkey.

“I believe that every mosque we build is a cultural lighthouse to safeguard the future of our people and our homeland,” he said, before reciting a poem by Ziya Gokalp.

 

Turkey Religion
READ MORE
deputy-secretary-of-state-meets-ecumenical-patriarch-in-istanbul
NEWS

Deputy Secretary of State meets Ecumenical Patriarch in Istanbul

[Shutterstock]
FOREIGN POLICY

State Department report slams Turkey on Ecumenical Patriarchate, Hagia Sophia

ecumenical-patriarch-joins-erdogan-amp-8217-s-iftar-dinner-in-ankara
NEWS

Ecumenical Patriarch joins Erdogan’s iftar dinner in Ankara

greece-dismisses-accusations-of-muslim-rights-violations
NEWS

Greece dismisses accusations of Muslim rights violations

kiran-says-greece-violating-rights-of-muslim-minority
NEWS

Kiran says Greece violating rights of Muslim minority

turkey-slams-greek-archbishop-s-presumptuous-islam-comment-ahead-of-exploratory-talks
NEWS

Turkey slams Greek Archbishop’s ‘presumptuous’ Islam comment ahead of exploratory talks