germany-responds-to-greek-displeasure-over-libya-summit-snub

Both the German Ambassador to Athens Ernst Reichel and Germen Foreign Office Spokesperson Maria Adebahr responded on Friday to the displeasure expressed by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Thursday over a lack of invitation for Greece to the second Berlin Libya conference on June 23.

“The basis for the second Berlin Conference on Libya is to include everyone who participated in the January 2020 conference and the subsequent follow-up process,” stated Adebahr. She added that Libya is “an issue that justifiably is of interest to many international organizations and countries and that is why the government has a great interest in co-operating as closely as possible, both within the European Union and the United Nations.”

Reichel stated that the goal of the conference is to include countries that have been militarily engaged in Libya and stressed that the issue is not “German” but is an issue for the United Nations.

Dendias publicly expressed his displeasure on Thursday at a lack of invitation for Greece for this new round of meetings on Libya. The minister also contacted Jan Kubis, the UN Special Envoy on Libya, to notify him of his displeasure. [With information from ANA-MPA]