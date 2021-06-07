vaccination-platform-opening-up-to-25-29-age-group

The platform for scheduling a Covid-19 vaccination (www.emvolio.gov.gr) will be opening to the 25-29 age group on Thursday, health officials announced at Monday’s daily public briefing on the course of the pandemic.

This age group is slated to receive the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or the two-shot Pfizer and Modern jabs, General Secretary for Primary Healthcare Marios Themistokleous said, confirming that the AstraZeneca vaccine has been take off the table for this contingent as well due to clotting concerns.

Themistokleous said that some 6.2 million vaccinations have been administered so far, with around 4 million residents having received at least one dose.

According to official figures, in the 85+ and 80-84 age groups – which face the biggest difficulties in getting to a vaccination centers – the rate of take-up is 67.5% and 68% respectively. Take-up is strongest in the 75-79 and 70-74 category at 79% and 73%, followed by the 65-69 age group with 72%, though not so in the 60-64 group where take-up is still sluggish at 66%.

Around half of people in their 50s have received a shot so far, with the 40s age groups forging ahead from a later start with 39% (45-49) and 33% (40-44) respectively. A quarter of people aged 35-39 and just a fifth of those aged 30-34 have received a vaccination.

Speaking at the briefing, the head of the National Vaccination Committee, Maria Theodoridou, said that 90% of people being admitted to the country’s Covid-19 wards have not been vaccinated.

“We all have some responsibility for this,” she said. “We can all contribute to convincing someone to get vaccinated.”