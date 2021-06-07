minister-nods-for-post-vaccination-privileges

Greece may soon grant privileges to individuals inoculated against Covid-19.

Speaking on Skai radio on Monday, Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis said such measures could be introduced only when vaccine supply has outpaced demand in the country.

“We need to be certain that one did not get vaccinated because one did not want to do so, not because one could not schedule a [vaccination] appointment,” the conservative minister said.

Georgiadis predicted that this would happen in the next two or three weeks.

He did not specify what these privileges could be.

In comments made on Sunday, Alternate Interior Minister Stelios Petsas also said that giving special privileges to vaccinated individuals could be used as an incentive to boost Greece’s nationwide inoculation program.