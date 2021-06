The only public transport available in Athens on Thursday will be buses, and then only from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., as transit workers join the general strike called by private and public sector unions to protest a new labor law.

Workers on passenger ferries are also planning to join the general strike, though shipowners on Tuesday took recourse to the courts to rule the action unlawful. A decision from the Piraeus court is expected on Wednesday.