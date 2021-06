Greece’s National Organization of Public Health (EODY) announced 1,339 new SARS-CoV-2 infections in the country on Tuesday, from 808 the previous day, which brought the total number to 411,534.

EODY data also showed that there were 381 intubated patients in hospitals (median age is 68), from 392 the day before.

At the same time, the number of deaths from Covid-19 rose to 30 on Tuesday, from 24 on Monday, raising the total number of fatalities to 12,331.