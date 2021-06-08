NEWS

Covid-19 digital certificate voted by broad party majority

covid-19-digital-certificate-voted-by-broad-party-majority
[Intime News]

A Greek government bill introducing the Covid-19 digital certificate was approved in parliament by a broad majority on Tuesday.

Ruling New Democracy, main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance and Movement for Change (KINAL) voted in favor of the bill, while the Communist Party, Greek Solution and MeRA25 rejected it.

A pilot run of the EU Digital Covid Certificate started in Greece in June, ahead of its introduction across the European Union on July 1.

Greek citizens can obtain the certificate online at eudcc.gov.gr, using their Taxisnet or Social Security Registry (AMKA) number, under three conditions: if they have finished their vaccination schedule; if they had been recently diagnosed with the disease and recovered; and if they have recently had a negative molecular or rapid antigen test.

Coronavirus Politics Technology
READ MORE
A woman wearing a face mask on the Greek island of Naxos. Vaccination hesitancy is taking a toll on the country’s inoculation campaign. [AP]
NEWS

Advantages mulled for those vaccinated when activities return indoors, PM says

[InTime News]
NEWS

President weighs in on compulsory vaccination

trust-in-eu-governments-falls-amid-pandemic-steady-in-eu-as-a-bloc
NEWS

Trust in EU governments falls amid pandemic, steady in EU as a bloc

pm-warns-against-complacency-after-scenes-of-overcrowding-in-attica
NEWS

PM warns against complacency after scenes of overcrowding in Attica

A security guard checks appointment notifications at the vaccination center in Maroussi, northern Athens, on Saturday. [InTime News]
NEWS

Further incentives planned to bolster vaccination drive

all-islanders-to-be-vaccinated-by-end-of-june
BLUE FREEDOM

All islanders to be vaccinated by end of June