covid-19-digital-certificate-voted-by-broad-party-majority

A Greek government bill introducing the Covid-19 digital certificate was approved in parliament by a broad majority on Tuesday.

Ruling New Democracy, main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance and Movement for Change (KINAL) voted in favor of the bill, while the Communist Party, Greek Solution and MeRA25 rejected it.

A pilot run of the EU Digital Covid Certificate started in Greece in June, ahead of its introduction across the European Union on July 1.

Greek citizens can obtain the certificate online at eudcc.gov.gr, using their Taxisnet or Social Security Registry (AMKA) number, under three conditions: if they have finished their vaccination schedule; if they had been recently diagnosed with the disease and recovered; and if they have recently had a negative molecular or rapid antigen test.