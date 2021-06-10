NEWS

Athens travel pass to be sold online

athens-travel-pass-to-be-sold-online

The new and improved website of the Athens Urban Transport Organization (oasa.gr) allows passengers to get all the different types of Ath.ena Card travel passes online – making life much easier for commuters and reducing lines at ticket stations – but also to top up existing cards with more money for more rides.

Users will be able to check how much credit they have left on the card, while the new site also presents a lot more useful information and detailed maps on how the Greek capital’s transport system works, rates etc.

The user-friendly website is in both Greek and English

Transport
