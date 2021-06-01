pm-to-meet-volkswagen-ceo-on-astypalea-over-e-mobility-project

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit the Cycladic island of Astypalea on Wednesday, where he will meet visiting Volkswagen AG CEO Herbert Diess.

The island was chosen by the Volkswagen Group to turn it into a model island for climate-neutral mobility.

At 4.15 p.m., Mitsotakis will attend the delivery of service cars and chargers, a gift of the company, to the police and the Port Authority of the island.

In the afternoon, Mitsotakis will address an event on “Astypalea: Smart & sustainable island – Progress Report, from vision to action.”

A memorandum between the company and Greece to establish a groundbreaking mobility system on the island was signed in November 2020. The project is expected to initially run for six years, with energy primarily generated from local green power sources (solar and wind).

[ANA-MPA]