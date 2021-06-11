us-greece-defense-ties-get-a-boost

US Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was joined by Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) in introducing new legislation to bolster the United States’ defense partnership with Greece.

Titled the US-Greece Defense and Interparliamentary Partnership Act of 2021, the bipartisan legislation bolsters support for Greek military modernization, authorizing new transfers of American military equipment, and fostering increased multilateral engagement among Cyprus, Greece, Israel and the US.

“As a reliable NATO ally, Greece plays a critical role in promoting security and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean… In order to ensure that the Eastern Mediterranean remains secure, the US must bolster its defense relationship with Greece by supporting Greece’s efforts to modernize its armed forces. This legislation seeks to strengthen the bonds of friendship between the US and Greece in order to advance our shared values, promote security cooperation, and support a secure Eastern Mediterranean for years to come,” Menendez said.

“This legislation reaffirms our strong commitment to the region at a time when malign actors are working to undermine international security and stability,” Rubio said.

The legislation asks for the approval of the sale of F-35 multirole stealth planes to Greece and provides for loans that would help Athens acquire them.

Greece will also get direct military aid worth $25 million dollars annually for the period 2022-26 and will take part in the ​European Recapitalization Incentive Program, a special fund helping countries replace Russian-made equipment.