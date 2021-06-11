samaria-gorge-reopens-on-saturday

The famous Samaria Gorge in southwestern Crete will reopen for visitors from 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Trekkers entering the 16-km-long gorge, which stretches from Xyloskalo to Aghia Roumeli, will have to wear face masks and follow the health protocols presented at the entrance.

“The Samaria Gorge is a unique natural ecosystem of great beauty and its crossing is a very difficult and lengthy process,” the announcement said, urging visitors to respect health rules.

The gorge became a national park in 1962, particularly as a refuge for the rare kri-kri (Cretan goat), which is largely found in the park and an island just off the shore of Agia Marina.