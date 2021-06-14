Greece has administered 6.8 mln vaccine doses, minister says

Greece has administered at least 6.8 million doses of Covid vaccines so far, Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis said Monday.

Speaking on Skai radio, Pierrakakis said that the country will open the vaccination platform for people aged between 18 and 24.

He said he expected that half of the Greek population will be inoculated by the end of the summer.

Health authorities announced 297 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Sunday, as well as 17 deaths.

The number of patients on ventilators continued its slow but steady decline, to 358 early Sunday afternoon from 360 a day earlier.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 414,933 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 12,422 fatalities.