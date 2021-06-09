NEWS BLUE FREEDOM

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines made available to island population

pfizer-moderna-vaccines-made-available-to-island-population
[Reuters]

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against Covid-19 will be made available to Greece’s island population, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said Tuesday. 

The “Blue Freedom” operation, which involves 19 islands, has so far depended solely on the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Greece Tuesday logged 1,339 new SARS-CoV-2 infections, from 808 the previous day. 

Officials said 30 people died of Covid-19, up from 24 on Monday, while 381 patients remained intubated.

Vaccine Coronavirus
READ MORE
A woman wearing a face mask on the Greek island of Naxos. Vaccination hesitancy is taking a toll on the country’s inoculation campaign. [AP]
COVID-19

Leaders take stand on mandatory vaccination

A woman wearing a face mask on the Greek island of Naxos. Vaccination hesitancy is taking a toll on the country’s inoculation campaign. [AP]
NEWS

Advantages mulled for those vaccinated when activities return indoors, PM says

[AP]
NEWS

All ICU patients unvaccinated, minister says

covid-map-coronavirus-cases-vaccinations-by-region
NEWS

Covid map: Coronavirus cases, vaccinations by region

A person receives a dose of China's Sinopharm coronavirus disease vaccine at a sport center, in Stip, North Macedonia, on May 6. [Reuters]
NEWS

Immunity wall remains elusive, warns expert

in-house-vaccinations-possible-as-of-this-month
NEWS

In-house vaccinations possible as of this month