Pfizer, Moderna vaccines made available to island population

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against Covid-19 will be made available to Greece’s island population, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said Tuesday.

The “Blue Freedom” operation, which involves 19 islands, has so far depended solely on the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Greece Tuesday logged 1,339 new SARS-CoV-2 infections, from 808 the previous day.

Officials said 30 people died of Covid-19, up from 24 on Monday, while 381 patients remained intubated.