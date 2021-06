A seismic tremor measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale jolted the town of Thesprotia in northwestern Greece at 3.46 on Monday afternoon.

According to reports, the quake’s epicenter was located 29 kilometers north of Igoumenitsa, at a depth of 10 kilometers, roughly 13 km north of the town of Filiates near the Greek-Albanian border.

No damage or injuries were reported.