lignadis-prosecuted-a-third-time-for-rape-of-a-minor

A third criminal prosecution for rape of a minor was brought on Monday by the Athens Court of First Instance against the former director of the National Theater, Dimitris Lignadis.

A complaint had been filed with the investigator handling the case against the director in April by a 24-year-old man, who accused him of rape seven years ago, when he was 17 years old.

The alleged victim had been summoned as a witness in the cases against Lignadis, but also reported his own abuse.

According to reports, the 24-year-old claimed that he was “picked up” on the street and was raped at the actor’s house.

This is the fourth case involving Lignadis since last February.

The former director and actor is already in pre-trial detention over allegations of two further rape cases, and is being accused by an artist of a third in 2018.