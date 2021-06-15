NEWS

Teenager accuses uncle of raping her for six years

teenager-accuses-uncle-of-raping-her-for-six-years
[Shutterstock]

A 17-year-old girl in the northern port city of Thessaloniki has come forward to report her systematic sexual abuse by a close family member over a period of six years that started when she was nine or 10 years old.

According to a report by the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) on Tuesday, the unnamed teenager filed a complaint with the local police Directorate for the Protection of Minors accusing her uncle of raping her repeatedly from 2013 to 2019.

A case file has been opened against the suspect, who faces charges of rape and abuse of a minor, while an investigation is carried out to confirm the 17-year-old’s claims.

