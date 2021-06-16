Minister: Second AstraZeneca dose should be taken

A man and girl arrive at a Covid-19 testing facility set up inside a former dance club in Munich on Monday, March 15, 2021. Just as a dreaded third wave of the coronavirus pandemic crashes over Europe, questions about the safety of one of the continent’s most commonly available vaccines, from AstraZeneca, led Germany, France and Italy to temporarily pull it from use on Monday, March 15. [Laetitia Vancon/The New York Times]

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias on Tuesday advised members of the public that have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to get the second one too.

He made his remarks after Greece’s National Vaccination Committee recommended on Monday that people under 60 not be given the Astrazeneca vaccine.

“More than 20 European countries, like us, are now recommending that the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine be given normally, as it has an infinitesimal number of side effects,” he said, attending the European Union Council of Health Ministers taking place in Luxembourg.

“Millions of Europeans have been vaccinated with the AstraZeneca [vaccine], hundreds of thousands of Greeks, and they and their families have been protected from the disease,” he added, noting that Greece’s National Vaccination Committee is composed of outstanding scientists that perform their duties with the utmost dedication.

Kikilias said health ministers were gathering in Luxembourg to discuss the important issues of the pandemic, and in particular the European certificate, “which after all, is also a proposal of the Greek prime minister.”