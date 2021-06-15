parliament-committee-approves-aid-for-fraport-over-spring-lockdown

A Finance Ministry bill that will pay Fraport Greece 177.9 million euros as aid compensating for losses due to the restrictive measures imposed to contain the coronavirus was approved at committee level on Tuesday.

“Passenger traffic dropped globally at airports, while in Greece in particular it fell in 2020 by 70.5 percent compared to the same time in 2019,” and by 72.1 pct in terms of the country’s economic model forecast, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras told the committee.

The bill ratifies an agreement signed between the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) and Fraport as part of the deal to manage 14 regional airports.

The bill was approved by ruling New Democracy, while main opposition Syriza-Progressive Alliance and Movement for Change (KINAL) reserved judgment for the plenary debate, and the Greek Communist Party, Greek Solution and MeRA25 rejected the bill.

Staikouras met with party representatives at his office to provide information before the committee’s decision.