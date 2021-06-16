vaccination-platform-opens-to-18-24-age-group

A platform for booking vaccinations against Covid-19 opened on Wednesday for people in the 18-24 age group.

Those people will either receive a message on their phones with a suggested appointment if they have pre-registered on the paperless prescription platform, or they can book it online at the emvolio.gov.gr platform.

The 18-24 age group will have access to the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines and also to the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot. They will not be offered the AstraZeneca vaccines, which has been banned for younger ages by the National Vaccination Committee over clotting concerns.

Speaking at Monday’s press briefing on the pandemic, Health Ministry Secretary General for Primary Health Care, Marios Themistokleous, said the opening of the platform to this age group means jabs are now being made available to Greece’s entire adult population.